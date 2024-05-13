Best wrestler by division

This is active fighters only.



HW: Curtis Blaydes

LHW: Magomed Ankalaev

MW: Khamzat Chimaev

WW: Kamaru Usman

LW: Makhachev

FW: Movsar Evloev

BW: Merab/Umar

FLW: Muhammad Mokaev



W BW: Kayla Harrison

W FLW: Valentina Shevchenko

W SW: Tatiana Suarez



Do you agree? If not then what is your list?

Who is your favourite? Mine are Chimaev and Val.



Also, changes can be made to the list if you have good suggestions.