Best wrestler by division

This is active fighters only.
HW: Curtis Blaydes
LHW: Magomed Ankalaev
MW: Khamzat Chimaev
WW: Kamaru Usman
LW: Makhachev
FW: Movsar Evloev
BW: Merab/Umar
FLW: Muhammad Mokaev
W BW: Kayla Harrison
W FLW: Valentina Shevchenko
W SW: Tatiana Suarez
Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
Who is your favourite? Mine are Chimaev and Val.
Also, changes can be made to the list if you have good suggestions.
