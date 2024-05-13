Best wrestler by division

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,453
Reaction score
4,024
This is active fighters only.

HW: Curtis Blaydes
LHW: Magomed Ankalaev
MW: Khamzat Chimaev
WW: Kamaru Usman
LW: Makhachev
FW: Movsar Evloev
BW: Merab/Umar
FLW: Muhammad Mokaev

W BW: Kayla Harrison
W FLW: Valentina Shevchenko
W SW: Tatiana Suarez

Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
Who is your favourite? Mine are Chimaev and Val.

Also, changes can be made to the list if you have good suggestions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
If you could make 1 fight per division, what would it be?
2
Replies
25
Views
428
WOLVERINEKILLS
WOLVERINEKILLS
Shay Brennan
Least strikes absorbed per min. by division
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
Hotora86
Hotora86
Shay Brennan
Most takedowns landed by division
Replies
14
Views
406
AmonTobin
AmonTobin
Shay Brennan
Most exciting fighter by division
Replies
8
Views
377
Skarsgard
Skarsgard
Shay Brennan
Most significant strikes landed and significant strike accuracy by division
Replies
4
Views
53
jx820
jx820

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,162
Messages
55,541,453
Members
174,824
Latest member
Zygmunt

Share this page

Back
Top