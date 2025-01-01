1. Django2. The Great Silence3. The Mercenary4. Companeros5. Navajo JoeMy 3 favs are the first 3 in order1. Leone2. Eastwood3. CorbucciJohn Ford is often called the best western director because of how many westerns he directed, but his 5 best against Leones isn't even a competition imo I would take Leones 5 westerns over Fords entire 150+ filmography