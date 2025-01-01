Movies Best Western Director

Best Western Director

  • Sergio Leone

  • Clint Eastwood

  • Sergio Corbucci

  • John Ford

  • Howard Hawks

  • Sam Peckinpah

Few$More
Sergio Leone

1000006381.jpg

1. A Fistful Of Dollars
2. For A Few Dollars More
3. The Good The Bad & The Ugly
4. Once Upon A Time in the West
5. Duck, You Sucker!


Clint Eastwood

1000006382.jpg

1. High Plains Drifter
2. The Outlaw Josey Wales
3. Pale Rider
4. Unforgiven
5. The Mule

Sergio Corbucci

1000006383.jpg

1. Django
2. The Great Silence
3. The Mercenary
4. Companeros
5. Navajo Joe


John Ford

1000006384.jpg

1. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
2. The Searchers
3. Fort Apache
4. Stagecoach
5. My Darling Clementine


Howard Hawks

1000006386.jpg

1. Rio Bravo
2. Red River
3. El Dorado
4. Rio Lobo
5. The Big Sky

Sam Peckinpah

1000006387.jpg

1. The Wild Bunch
2. Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid
3. Ride The High Country
4. Bring Me The Head of Alfredo Garcia
5. The Ballad of Cable Hogue



My 3 favs are the first 3 in order

1. Leone
2. Eastwood
3. Corbucci

John Ford is often called the best western director because of how many westerns he directed, but his 5 best against Leones isn't even a competition imo I would take Leones 5 westerns over Fords entire 150+ filmography
 
