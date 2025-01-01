The Good The Bad The HBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,759
- Reaction score
- 44,308
Sergio Leone
1. A Fistful Of Dollars
2. For A Few Dollars More
3. The Good The Bad & The Ugly
4. Once Upon A Time in the West
5. Duck, You Sucker!
Clint Eastwood
1. High Plains Drifter
2. The Outlaw Josey Wales
3. Pale Rider
4. Unforgiven
5. The Mule
Sergio Corbucci
1. Django
2. The Great Silence
3. The Mercenary
4. Companeros
5. Navajo Joe
John Ford
1. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
2. The Searchers
3. Fort Apache
4. Stagecoach
5. My Darling Clementine
Howard Hawks
1. Rio Bravo
2. Red River
3. El Dorado
4. Rio Lobo
5. The Big Sky
Sam Peckinpah
1. The Wild Bunch
2. Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid
3. Ride The High Country
4. Bring Me The Head of Alfredo Garcia
5. The Ballad of Cable Hogue
My 3 favs are the first 3 in order
1. Leone
2. Eastwood
3. Corbucci
John Ford is often called the best western director because of how many westerns he directed, but his 5 best against Leones isn't even a competition imo I would take Leones 5 westerns over Fords entire 150+ filmography
1. A Fistful Of Dollars
2. For A Few Dollars More
3. The Good The Bad & The Ugly
4. Once Upon A Time in the West
5. Duck, You Sucker!
Clint Eastwood
1. High Plains Drifter
2. The Outlaw Josey Wales
3. Pale Rider
4. Unforgiven
5. The Mule
Sergio Corbucci
1. Django
2. The Great Silence
3. The Mercenary
4. Companeros
5. Navajo Joe
John Ford
1. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
2. The Searchers
3. Fort Apache
4. Stagecoach
5. My Darling Clementine
Howard Hawks
1. Rio Bravo
2. Red River
3. El Dorado
4. Rio Lobo
5. The Big Sky
Sam Peckinpah
1. The Wild Bunch
2. Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid
3. Ride The High Country
4. Bring Me The Head of Alfredo Garcia
5. The Ballad of Cable Hogue
My 3 favs are the first 3 in order
1. Leone
2. Eastwood
3. Corbucci
John Ford is often called the best western director because of how many westerns he directed, but his 5 best against Leones isn't even a competition imo I would take Leones 5 westerns over Fords entire 150+ filmography