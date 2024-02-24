Movies Best western 6 shooter blasphemy

Dirt Road Soldier

Dirt Road Soldier

All Praise To The Gun!
@red
Joined
May 31, 2015
Messages
7,692
Reaction score
2,887
Now, we all know the scene in Tombstone where Ringo lets loose and twirls his army colt around, and makes a mockery of himself. However, he dropped the hammer so there was no way in hell it would fire off (small part of cinema history right there) but is there a more smooth, more perfect scene where someone did the same thing? Outside of anime, where all shit is junk.

Also, their latin trash and makes me cringe.

 
So what the fuck did Best Western say about revolvers and whose ass I gotta kick to straighten this out?
 
Drury inn for me. Because the company I work for has the contract for all the masonry for their revitalization project and their new construction as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,383
Messages
55,138,564
Members
174,633
Latest member
WolfPackHunter

Share this page

Back
Top