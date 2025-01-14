Best Vegas show?

I'm going again for my 50th in April but I've never actually been to a show other than U2 which isn't really a Vegas show. I've missed out there a bit.



I've tried to see O at Bellagio a few times and it hasn't worked out so I think I'll swerve that. I hear Absinthe is the best show at the moment, has anyone seen it?



Managed to find a VRBO which is different considering I've always hotelled it but hotels aren't pet friendly and I don't need room service etc.