Best Vegas show?

I'm going again for my 50th in April but I've never actually been to a show other than U2 which isn't really a Vegas show. I've missed out there a bit.

I've tried to see O at Bellagio a few times and it hasn't worked out so I think I'll swerve that. I hear Absinthe is the best show at the moment, has anyone seen it?

Managed to find a VRBO which is different considering I've always hotelled it but hotels aren't pet friendly and I don't need room service etc.
 
UFC at the Sphere

<{JustBleed}>


Also I've only seen two shows, Le reve and Absinthe, and Le Reve is by far the better one

Edit: looks like Le Reve is no longer running
 
Read here in Mayberry it's The Thunder from Down Under
 
May I ask the comparison?

I flew to a couple of UFCs there from the UK when I was interested in MMA still, Chuck Wandy and GSP Hughes being the better of the events.
 
I got free tickets to Mat Franco when I was there recently. It was pretty fun but we we also shitfaced so take that with a grain of salt 😂
 
All in all a good trip? I was excited for you going.
 
I got free tickets to Mat Franco when I was there recently. It was pretty fun but we we also shitfaced so take that with a grain of salt 😂
Oh it was fantastic, had an absolute blast. Every time I go is more fun than the last. Giving my liver a rest for a few weeks now.
 
