Best unused entrance song

Metallica would be more than the fighters on the card ....

for the black album, through the never goes hard. feels like an unused justice riff + some bob rock influence. one of my favorite underrated metallica songs.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
The "unused justice riff" is so true. Never thought of it that way.
dude right? that intro that eventually culminates into their newer slower kind of sound on the black album, still good. very justice-y. the lyrics are fucking good too. one of the last remnants of the justice album era metallica.

the new stuff though....... *shudders.....

also, i'm guessing you're a big fan, there's a remix of st. anger on youtube, it's got a green color scheme, but it's recorded in a way that gives justice to the riffs, drums, vocals. it actually sounds really fucking good and has changed my opinion on st. anger.
 
Latest posts

