Best unused entrance song

filthynumber1
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2003
- Messages
- 14,417
- Reaction score
- 3,596
Remember the first minute is the only minute
Remember the first minute is the only minute
It's their best albumMy 2nd favorite Metallica song (Black album is gay blah blah)that my band covers.
The "unused justice riff" is so true. Never thought of it that way.for the black album, through the never goes hard. feels like an unused justice riff + some bob rock influence. one of my favorite underrated metallica songs.
dude right? that intro that eventually culminates into their newer slower kind of sound on the black album, still good. very justice-y. the lyrics are fucking good too. one of the last remnants of the justice album era metallica.The "unused justice riff" is so true. Never thought of it that way.
Ting hit hard like dem Pride tracks I bet old headz appreciate dis one