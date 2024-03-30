Best UFC gut?

samuelsoncast
Not all guts are created equal.
You need guts to step into a fight but which of the UFC, past and present sported the best gut? And did it help, or hinder them?
Is seems to me that in a lot of cases, it helped with the KO ratio:
Big Country.
Iceman.
Hunto.
Any lower weight classes or was L/HW the gene pool for gut to power ratio?
*WMMA excluded to avoid straight up body shaming.
