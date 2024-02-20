Best ufc card ever 10/10 card

Hate to start a big debate, but Conor would’ve put it over the top. I know he’s washed and all that. But he’s still the biggest draw the sport has ever seen by a mile. And his comeback has been teased to death. Still an absolute fire card though.
 
kalabula said:
Conor would make it more popular and lead to more PPV buys, but how the hell does he make it a better card? Card rankings should depend on the skill of the fighters and the level of competition, should it not?
 
LeBron said:
They should depend on multiple things. One of them to consider may be seeing the biggest star the sport has ever seen compete, granted outside of his prime. But to each their own. No need to agree with me. Half mma fans probably will and half won’t.
 
LeBron said:
Conor's a pussy
 
kalabula said:
So, a geriatric Wayne Gretzky coming back for the Stanley Cup finals would make it better?
 
For me Im biased because I attended it live, but UFC 205

First double champ, first time MSG, even Khabib on prelims, and the card delivered.

UFC 134 same as my first ufc live, first in rio with all Brazilian legends and card delivered too, but MSG tops it just a tad more.
 
