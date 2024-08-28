Best team/trainer in MMA right now?

DiazSlap
For years it was Jackson/Wink
Then AKA started taking over
Then American Top Team had all these guys challenging
Then Trevor “the weasel” Whitman and team Evolution was doing well.
But right at this moment, who is the best trainer/team?
Fight-Nerds? City Boxing? Eric Niptuck and Xtreme Couture?
Would like to know what the Sher-fam think?
