Best team/trainer in MMA right now?

For years it was Jackson/Wink

Then AKA started taking over

Then American Top Team had all these guys challenging

Then Trevor “the weasel” Whitman and team Evolution was doing well.

But right at this moment, who is the best trainer/team?

Fight-Nerds? City Boxing? Eric Niptuck and Xtreme Couture?

Would like to know what the Sher-fam think?
 
Xtreme couture is a good gym
ATT
Bathtub boys (probably the best but I dunno if they can build up new guys without father)
Kill cliff
Lots of good people train at tiger muay Thai at least part time
 
Khabib might be the best coach in MMA right now. Islam and Belal swear by him, and whatsisname at bantamweight is looking like a killer.
 
Khabib might be the best coach in MMA right now. Islam and Belal swear by him, and whatsisname at bantamweight is looking like a killer.
Tri-Star, GSP’s old gym is hurtin
 
Fight-Nerds? City Boxing? Eric Niptuck and Xtreme Couture?

City Boxing in San Diego? Haven't heard anything from them in over a decade...

Oh and Lion's Den did OK in UFC🦁
 
Fight-Nerds? City Boxing? Eric Niptuck and Xtreme Couture?

City Boxing in San Diego? Haven't heard anything from them in over a decade...

Oh and Lion's Den did OK in UFC🦁
Don’t forget Lil Eagle and Miletich Martial Arts…

<goldie>
 
