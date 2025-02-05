  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Best T-Shirt prints? Anyone here gets custom merch?

chill doggie

chill doggie

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 9, 2014
Messages
6,075
Reaction score
7,954
What printing merch services do you guys use?

There’s a local screen printing shop that I want to use but I have some multi-color designs in mind that are better with DTG.

I have used RedBubble in the past to order T-Shirts, a hat, and phone cover.
I‘ve heard a lot of negative comments on their prices and product quality. Seems like they might be hit or miss.

The hat print was good, not great.
I liked the phone cover a lot, it has faded a bit over the years though.
I was quite content with the T-shirts.

IMG_0775.jpeg
IMG_4635.jpeg

This second design ended up being way more phallic than I intended, which was not at all, so I ended up not wearing it at all cuz everyone said it looked like dicks.
 
Last edited:
I wish I could remember where I got some of mine from, I have some that are years old that still look good. Red bubble use Gildan don't they? Good quality shirts and the prints last pretty well I found, hoodies not so much. Haven't tried anything else.
Sticker Mule prints don't last long at all, and the shirt is kind of flimsy.
The rest of their gear has been decent, magnets, stickers, key rings, packing tape, tattoos lol. Shame the shirts are lame as I was going to start a shop on there, but I won't now

You get Vista Print over there? They were good quality prints but they kept coming out off center
 
Why do you walk around with a bunchbof dicks on your chest TS?
 
I have some photographs that would look amazing on different products, but the product costs are so high init.
Think I could flip some of my pictures at a good enough price if I find the right buyers. Photographic prints and art/canvas/poster prints mainly.
Let me boot up my laptop later and I’ll show you
 
Yeah we got vista print, never used them.
The T-Shirts you gave me are dope so far.
Vibrant colors. Are those Sticker Mule?
 
The good thing about Redbubble is you don't need to outlay costs on goods. You upload your pictures, someone decides if they want a tote bag or a tshirt with your image and it gets printed when someone pays for it.
 
Oh yeah that part too.
Too thin of a profit margin for my liking, also waiting around and competing with other products.
 
