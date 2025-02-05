Best T-Shirt prints? Anyone here gets custom merch?

What printing merch services do you guys use?There’s a local screen printing shop that I want to use but I have some multi-color designs in mind that are better with DTG.I have used RedBubble in the past to order T-Shirts, a hat, and phone cover.I‘ve heard a lot of negative comments on their prices and product quality. Seems like they might be hit or miss.The hat print was good, not great.I liked the phone cover a lot, it has faded a bit over the years though.I was quite content with the T-shirts.This second design ended up being way more phallic than I intended, which was not at all, so I ended up not wearing it at all cuz everyone said it looked like dicks.