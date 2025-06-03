Movies Best stupid movie lines

Star Wars hold my beer

I am watching the somehow Palpatine returned line from star wars. You can simoultaneously hear how bad it is in the script, the audience laugh and the crew look dumfounded. He then just lists off possible ways he could have done this like the actor had only been told for the first time.

 
let-the-hate-flow-through-you-your-hate-has-made-you-powerful.gif
 
I saw this pile of crap in the theater against my better judgment. This scene in particular cracked me up. The lines are comically bad. I lost it when he slaps him and awkwardly leans back.

 
Stanley Goodspeed: [in the lower lighthouse] Listen, I think we got started off on the wrong foot. Stan Goodspeed, FBl. Uh - Let's talk music. Do you like the Elton John song, "Rocket Man"?

Captain Darrow: I don't like soft-ass shit.

Stanley Goodspeed: Oh, you - Oh, oh. Oh. Well, I only bring it up because, uh, it's you. You're the Rocket Man.
[Goodspeed fires a rocket at him]
 
Stanley Goodspeed: [in the lower lighthouse] Listen, I think we got started off on the wrong foot. Stan Goodspeed, FBl. Uh - Let's talk music. Do you like the Elton John song, "Rocket Man"?

Captain Darrow: I don't like soft-ass shit.

Stanley Goodspeed: Oh, you - Oh, oh. Oh. Well, I only bring it up because, uh, it's you. You're the Rocket Man.
[Goodspeed fires a rocket at him]
That "I don't like soft-ass shit" line is killer though. My buddies and I use it all the time still.
 
The first Fast and Furious film is very quotable. Can't count how many times i been at a red light with friends as passengers and pretty premium vehicle pulls up, "smoke him" has been said.
My favorite from the film was the house party scene, when Vin says “We only drink Corona in this house”.

I still give my friends shit about that line to this day. M

“Hey! Do you dumb fucks remember when all you did was drink Corona for a year because of that stupid movie”…
 
The Scorpion King: "Will you stand alone before the fury of his armies?"
 
