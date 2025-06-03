PBAC
Star Wars hold my beer
I am watching the somehow Palpatine returned line from star wars. You can simoultaneously hear how bad it is in the script, the audience laugh and the crew look dumfounded. He then just lists off possible ways he could have done this like the actor had only been told for the first time.
