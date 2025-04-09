Best snes or 2d RPG

I'm looking for a classic turn based 2d rpg to play. According to chatgpt the best snes rpgs were these.


Final Fantasy VI
Lufia II
Bahamut Lagoon
Romancing SaGa 3
Tactics Ogre

My criteria is combat depth which is why maybe it didn't add chrono trigger.

Any of you sherbros played these? And what would you recommend?

I wouldn't mind non snes game recommendations but I'm for looking 2d turn based with high combat depth.
 
