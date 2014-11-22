Best Sherdog gifs/memes

Hi guys
I think Sherdog users post the best gifs and memes on the internet, so I'm starting this thread to try and collect the best ones, for my own personal amusement.

Please feel free to post your awesome memes and gifs right here.
 
Da Boss said:
shad face
Click to expand...

20130321140441-64aac365.gif
 
Last edited:
If i had the skillz to morph ShadFace and IncrdCorn....I would.
 
tumblr_m0cx46CvOF1qb7cllo1_500.jpg


rhsgdc.gif.gif


iFZDg7aEdNnf3.gif


Different view of Schaub
2lu3vgj.jpg


Just a few of my favs
 
Last edited:
Anything with dc laughing that's so funny to me and I don't know why
 
The Anderson silva money with Ed and lyoto cracks me up too
 
Screw those crappy shoops, this is the absolute best :

33urfpx.jpg



I also have a dear love for derailed threads like the groundhog expert, "why the long face ?" and the dude that met Cheick Kongo.
 
the gif of hendo as Knight rider KO'ing bisping and then giving the hendo smile is the funniest thing ever.
 
