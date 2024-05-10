Best-Selling Video Game Consoles (1983-2024)

Always cool to watch datagraphics like this while trying to mentally recall historical context. For example, howwas released on October 1985 with the Nintendo cartridge shortly following in January 1986, but not seeing the USA cartridge release until June 1986. Then watch what happens to the Atari vs. Nintendo bars while minding that, particularly the new sales charting lines at the bottom, not the total sales bars at the top. Its effect endured for years; an impact you won't witness from a single video game on home console sales, anymore. Because it 1988, two years later, the famous "Nintendo Action Set" that bundledwith the gun & the console itself was the #1 selling toy set in the USA. Saved an industry that many thought might be dying, and changed the course of video game history forever.