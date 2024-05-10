Best-Selling Video Game Consoles (1983-2024)

Always cool to watch datagraphics like this while trying to mentally recall historical context. For example, how Mario Bros. was released on October 1985 with the Nintendo cartridge shortly following in January 1986, but not seeing the USA cartridge release until June 1986. Then watch what happens to the Atari vs. Nintendo bars while minding that, particularly the new sales charting lines at the bottom, not the total sales bars at the top. Its effect endured for years; an impact you won't witness from a single video game on home console sales, anymore. Because it 1988, two years later, the famous "Nintendo Action Set" that bundled Mario Bros. / Duck Hunt with the gun & the console itself was the #1 selling toy set in the USA. Saved an industry that many thought might be dying, and changed the course of video game history forever.
Madmick said:
Hot damn this brings back memories. We got the Power Set for Christmas one year that had the Mario/Duck Hunt/World Class Track and had the power pad, and also and extra game in Wizards & Warriors. That first night I played all through the night and into the morning. I can still remember the look of shame in my dad's eyes when he got up for work and saw me huddled around the TV. Good times.
 
