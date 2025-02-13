  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Best seats at a UFC Montreal?

Whatsup,

Looking to attend UFC 315 in Montreal - what are usually the best seats?

I hear it's crazy expensive but I'm saying fuck it since I've never been. I'm looking for seats with a good view that are not excessively priced.

Cheers lads,
 
The tickets weren't near as bad as I thought after looking them up. I had heard something totally different; maybe it's because of local.
 
Don't listen to the party poopers

You won't regret it. It's good to have some elevation to have a high angle of the cage. If you're on the ground it might be a disadvantage. Keep in mind you can't hear commentary. If the fight gets taken down on the other side of cage etc

It's not your fault some people don't have ufc visiting their cities or the Cash to go. You are surrounded by fans and see everything in person by the second. It's a very special thing

What hurts is of crowd is dead/undercooked or fights are bad. If there's a few good matchups you'll have an amazing time. Even if you have to watch the titantron a couple times :P
 
