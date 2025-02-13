Best seats at a UFC Montreal?

DjolexMTL
Whatsup,
Looking to attend UFC 315 in Montreal - what are usually the best seats?
I hear it's crazy expensive but I'm saying fuck it since I've never been. I'm looking for seats with a good view that are not excessively priced.
Cheers lads,
