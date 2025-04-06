Best Running Backs by Schools

This is about the Colleges but will be going by NFL success.



Top 10 oddities



Cookie Gilchrist went straight from high school to the CFL then the Bills, he was the first 1000 yard rusher in the new AFL.

Joe "Jet" Perry Niners only JCer to have a 1000 yard season, first black RB to gain a 1000 and the first RB to have consecutive 1000 yard seasons. Compton JC

Dick Bass the first Ram to gain a 1000 in a season, out of UOP

Speaking of the Rams, before Bass....Tank Younger Grambling and Deacon Dan Towler Washington & Jefferson probably the fist great one two punch at RB, both around 225 in the 50's.

Chris Warren a stud out of Furman.

Calvin Hill the first Cowboy 1000 yard rusher out of Yale

JD Smith the first 1000 yarder out of an HBCU school, NCA&T, cat was a Niner.

Clemon Daneils first Raider 1000 yarder, Prairie View

Abner Haynes first Texan/Chiefs to have a 1000 yards, first black to play college football in Texas, North Texas State.



Will be listing the top 4 RB's out of....



UCLA

USC

Texas

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Alabama

Auburn

Syracuse

Pitt

Miami

Penn State

Ohio State

Florida

Georgia

Tennessee



Who did I forget?



All these guys were RB's in college who became Hall of Fame WR in the NFL



Lance Alworth Chargers/Arkansas

Paul Warfield Dolphins/Ohio State...world ranked long jumper

Bob Hayes Cowboys/FAMU....Olympic 100m gold, held 11 world records.

Bobby Mitchell Redskins/Illinois, did play 4 seasons alongside Jim Brown as a RB, both over 5 yards a carry.

Charley Taylor Redskins/ASU



NFL RB 100m



1.Curtis Dickey Colts/Texas A&M 10.10 was actually world ranked.

2.Herschel Walker Cowboys/Georgia 10.23

3.Trindon Holliday Broncos/LSU 10.00

4.Travis Williams Packers/ASU 9.3 yards

5.0.J.Simpson Bills/USC 9.4

6.Bo Jackson Raiders/Auburn 10.39

7.Jamaal Charles Chiefs/Texas 10.18

8.Michael Bennett Vikes/Wisconsin also 10.18



"B"



1.Cyril Pinder Eagles/Illinois 9.4

2.Rayheem Mostert Niners/Purdue 10.2ish

3.Billy Cannon Oilers/LSU 9.5

4.Eric Dickerson Rams/SMU 9.4

5.Chris Johnson Titans/East Carolina 10.3ish

6.Adrian Peterson Vikes/Okahoma 10.2ish

7.Marshatl Fault Rams/SDS 10.3ish

8.Butch Woolfolk Giants/Michigan 9.4