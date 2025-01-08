Best rubix cube strategies

First off, if any of you ever got my order wrong at the drive-thru I would immediately drive around to the 2nd window and pull your ass right outside of the restaurant. I would then whip your ass so hard you would be too embarrassed to walk back inside, but don't worry about it anyway because GUESS WHAT? I done talked to the manager and you are already fired.



Anyway, you guys know anything about how to solve a rubix cube?