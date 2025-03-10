What’s your best revenge story? I got a good one from yesterday. After, I want to hear yours.



My cousin and I were out of town, snowmobiling in a new area. Towards the end of the night, we were at a warming shelter when the crowd of locals got hostile. They were super drunk and looking for a fight. One of them poured a beer in my helmet and then were trying to fight me but we were outnumbered 6-2 so we got out of there.



On the way out, they never chased us. They stayed in the shelter so we started our sleds and my cousin grabbed a rope. We took all of their helmets and keys with us when we left. He tied the rope through all the chin straps so we could carry 5 helmets lol. It was -10. I left my beer soaked helmet there with the others we discarded and grabbed the one similar, in my size cord and all and wore it home. The rest we discarded in the woods along with the keys, pretty far from the shack in the trees because we had a pretty long ride back to the hotel.



Anyways, I gotta buy a new helmet because I find it gross that this is someone else’s but they got what was coming to them for trying to pick on some out of towners and we got the last laugh. Genuinely wonder how they got home. Now I have this poor shape helmet as a backup I guess..