Best revenge story?

ThaiSexPills

ThaiSexPills

Chama
@Black
Joined
Aug 27, 2015
Messages
7,346
Reaction score
12,566
What’s your best revenge story? I got a good one from yesterday. After, I want to hear yours.

My cousin and I were out of town, snowmobiling in a new area. Towards the end of the night, we were at a warming shelter when the crowd of locals got hostile. They were super drunk and looking for a fight. One of them poured a beer in my helmet and then were trying to fight me but we were outnumbered 6-2 so we got out of there.

On the way out, they never chased us. They stayed in the shelter so we started our sleds and my cousin grabbed a rope. We took all of their helmets and keys with us when we left. He tied the rope through all the chin straps so we could carry 5 helmets lol. It was -10. I left my beer soaked helmet there with the others we discarded and grabbed the one similar, in my size cord and all and wore it home. The rest we discarded in the woods along with the keys, pretty far from the shack in the trees because we had a pretty long ride back to the hotel.

Anyways, I gotta buy a new helmet because I find it gross that this is someone else’s but they got what was coming to them for trying to pick on some out of towners and we got the last laugh. Genuinely wonder how they got home. Now I have this poor shape helmet as a backup I guess..
 

elreece said:
So you were the out of town blow ins probably revving around being a pain in every ones ass, got called out by the locals then you stole their property?
No. We were 100 miles in the woods, bone sober and keeping to ourselves, on stock machines with stock exhausts. In order to try to instigate a fight, one douchebag poured my helmet full of beer. We did nothing except be out of towners in the wrong place at the wrong time,

It was -15. It would have froze and made the drive back really really difficult had I have worn that helmet. We refused to be bullied by obnoxious and drunk hillbillies who were in no shape to be driving anything. It’s pretty cowardly to behave like that. We were just warming up and not bothering anyone.
 
Man I dunno people generally dont just go that hard on guys being cool and minding their own business. You sure you guys weren't being a bit spastic unintentionally pissing these guys off?
 
elreece said:
Almost sounds like you've done some shit like this to people based on your perspective here. Did you stuff kids in their lockers or give them swirlies in Jr High for being awkward?

When I lived in TX on multiple occasions I've had people throw trash at my car and try to run me off the road while on the interstate for what I can only assume is that they didn't like that I had an out of state license plate. Just minding my business in the right most lane doing 5 over the speed limit. So being an outsider comes with its own problems even if you're just minding your business. Had similar issues like what @ThaiSexPills experienced happen when stopping for a bite to eat at a small town diner or bar during road trips. Sometimes all it takes is looking different/unfamiliar to the locals in order to have them turn on you. People carry biases and prejudice for any number of reasons.
 
Last edited:
ThaiSexPills said:
If I was going to make up a story, I’d make it a lot better than running away and stealing a few helmets. I would have told you how I beat up every dude and fucked their wives.

Some of you dudes need to get out of your house and actually live a little.
"We took all of their helmets and keys with us when we left."

STFU, moron.
 
elreece said:
Positive. We didn’t even speak to them and never saw them all day. They were drunk and fired up, we walked in at the wrong time. Kind of how you go to the bar and some drunk is trying to start stuff with people, this guy wanted a fight and his buddies wanted to see him find one. Two out of province, english riders minding their own business were perfect targets.
 
wufabufa said:
Almost sounds like you've done some shit like this to people based on your perspective here. Did you stuff kids in their lockers or give them swirlies in Jr High for being awkward?
Nope that stupid shit is Murican. Im Australian none of that happened. First fights occurred but def not often.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Very unlucky!

Does happen but rarely.
 
I don't think I ever really took revenge on anyone. The closest was dipping the fuck out when I found out my ex cheated on me and leaving her with the bill at an expensive restaurant.

Once some drunk idiot stole my motorbike helmet by accident but he left his helmet, which was actually better than mine so I just took that.
 
