Best "ragdolling" perfomance ever? Merab, Khabib, Jones, Chimaev, other?

Which fighter had single best MMA grappling perfomance by "ragdolling" other fighter? Level of opposition obviously matters!



Some examples:



Chimaev vs Usman, Robert

Merab vs Cejudo, Yan

Jones vs DC 1, Glover, Bader, Sonnen, Rampage

Khabib vs RDA, Dustin

Usman vs Woodley

Cain vs JDS 2,3

Islam vs Oliveira

GSP vs Hadry, Fitch, Hughes

DC vs Barnett, Hendo