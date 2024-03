Best Pefromance in UFC history?

EnthusiastCultivator said: Anderson Silva vs Forrest Griffin



Jon Jones vs Shogun Rua

These two I feel like the performance of their opponent was a massive factor, Forrest totally broke mentally and Shogun gassed very hard by the end of the 1st round, both fights I think ended up with the winner playing with their food quite a bit.GSP vs Fitch maybe, I don't think Fitch was ever quite as good as his record/ranking personally but still he was totally dominated whilst not looking in bad form at all.BJ vs Hughes 1.Anderson vs Franklin 2Cain vs JDS 2