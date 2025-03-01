  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Best Opening Scenes In Film...

Ezekiel 25:17

Ezekiel 25:17

In cinema, there is something to say about the way a movie begins. It definitely sets the tone. What are some of your favs? Jotted down a few that I enjoy....

A Clockwork Orange.



Unsettling music. Unsettling stare. Unsettling narration. Fantastic!


Jaws.



Chillin on the beach...skinny dippin....calm....then chaos. Calm again.

Goodfellas.



Damn rattling in the trunk!

Menace II Society.



Hurry up and buy!!


Unforgiven.



The cold mountains overlooking Big Whiskey. The sounds of thunder. Fade to dark rainy town....

Blade.



Lady taking to you to some surprise club...sounds fun!
 
Those are classics indeed.
 
