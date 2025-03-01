Ezekiel 25:17
In cinema, there is something to say about the way a movie begins. It definitely sets the tone. What are some of your favs? Jotted down a few that I enjoy....
A Clockwork Orange.
Unsettling music. Unsettling stare. Unsettling narration. Fantastic!
Jaws.
Chillin on the beach...skinny dippin....calm....then chaos. Calm again.
Goodfellas.
Damn rattling in the trunk!
Menace II Society.
Hurry up and buy!!
Unforgiven.
The cold mountains overlooking Big Whiskey. The sounds of thunder. Fade to dark rainy town....
Blade.
Lady taking to you to some surprise club...sounds fun!
