Best Online Marketplaces

Joe Mama

Joe Mama

Tin Foil Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2005
Messages
6,520
Reaction score
918
What are some of the best online marketplaces as a private seller to peddle your unwanted wares?

I know that back in the day, Craigslist was the ticket when it came to P2P sales. Now people say its Facebooks marketplace.

Well, Im kind of on the fence with this because my last interactions with Farcebook have been less than stellar due to their epic wokeness or shitty AI algorithms.
I recently created a posting for a high end shotgun microphone and they put me in timeout saying that "my posting goes against their standards for selling weapons"

Bruh... ANYONE in the industry or anyone familiar with microphone architecture knows exactly what a 'shotgun mic' is... (Hint - no, its not for shotguns)

A shotgun microphone is a type of directional microphone that is designed to pick up sound from a specific direction while rejecting noise from other directions. It gets its name from its long, narrow shape, which is similar to the barrel of a shotgun.
Click to expand...

So where are your go to spots to move stuff to a wide audience?
 
Joe Mama said:
I recently created a posting for a high end shotgun microphone and they put me in timeout saying that "my posting goes against their standards for selling weapons"
Click to expand...
Reminds me of when I got suspended from Twitter for a few days for some kind of violence rhetoric. It was a post about Ben Rothwell fighting Chris Barnett and I commented that I hope Ben Rothwell knocks out Chris Barnett. Twitter took it as inciting violence lol. I bet on Rothwell, I was calling on Chris Barnett to be murdered, I like him <Fedor23>

But anyway in terms of marketplaces, my ex's brother told me to try Tik Tok. He says bought a lot off of there recently. I didn't even know they have a marketplace.
 
Definitely more wingnuts on Facebook including facebook itself and the " is this item still available " which I don't bother responding to . You can put an ad up for an axe but a nail gun gets flagged

Craigslist still is still good .
 
scoopj said:
What about eBay? People still use that?
Click to expand...

I use it to buy rare/discontinued stuff. A while ago I bought an IBM Model M keyboard for my vintage PC. Better than any modern keyboard I have ever used.
 
KOPPE said:
Silk Road ;)
Click to expand...
The problem with these darknet markets is the good ones shrivel up and close shop for no good reason, or get busted by the feds.

Dark alleyways have always done well for me. I might have to do that if this online thing doesn't pan out.
 
Joe Mama said:
The problem with these darknet markets is the good ones shrivel up and close shop for no good reason, or get busted by the feds.

Dark alleyways have always done well for me. I might have to do that if this online thing doesn't pan out.
Click to expand...

Dont forget about Bitcoin. It has proven itself relatively easy to track, especially lately. Thats why most dark net markets have moved to other cryptos that aren't getting so much attention from government agencies like the IRS. Monero, for instance.
 
I sell a lot on Facebook. You definitely have to watch what you advertise on there, it’s like a walking through land mines never knowing what their AI will flag. My Marc Jacobs watch got flagged for being fake (it wasn’t), a werewolf Halloween dress got flagged for sexual content (trust that it wasn’t a slutty costume it was literally a knee length dress), and the book IT by Stephen King got flagged because??? I really don’t know why.

I’ll say I’ve had far more smooth experiences there than bad ones. Though be aware of flaky people. And have fun with the weirdos. Oh. And I hear there’s a lot of scams but I haven’t encountered any myself yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,992
Messages
55,598,858
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top