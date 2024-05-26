A shotgun microphone is a type of directional microphone that is designed to pick up sound from a specific direction while rejecting noise from other directions. It gets its name from its long, narrow shape, which is similar to the barrel of a shotgun. Click to expand...

What are some of the best online marketplaces as a private seller to peddle your unwanted wares?I know that back in the day, Craigslist was the ticket when it came to P2P sales. Now people say its Facebooks marketplace.Well, Im kind of on the fence with this because my last interactions with Farcebook have been less than stellar due to their epic wokeness or shitty AI algorithms.I recently created a posting for a high end shotgun microphone and they put me in timeout saying that "my posting goes against their standards for selling weapons"Bruh... ANYONE in the industry or anyone familiar with microphone architecture knows exactly what a 'shotgun mic' is... (Hint - no, its not for shotguns)So where are your go to spots to move stuff to a wide audience?