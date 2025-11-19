Best movie performances NOT to recieve an Oscar nomination.

Arnold Terminator 1
He spent 6 months preparing for it. Basically lived in a gym altering his body (his neck, forearms and chest he grew), learned to fire, reload and rebuild all the guns he used with both left and right, learned how to strip and rebuild all of them blind folded, learned to fire without blinking, 3 months just on the movements, speeds, angles, tempo, facial movements everything was rehearsed, rehearsed, rehearsed. Rewatch it sometimes and watch everything he's doing it's all practiced to the point of machine like. He got the idea from his posing routines which took months to train. Cameron loved it and gave him more movements to catch on camera like the naked walk out intro to the balcony.
 
I did not expect this thread to take off so fast! I am adding Joe Pesci from from MY Cousin Vinny to my list.
 
I had to look this up to make sure, but Harrison Ford was not nominated for Oscars for either Indiana Jones or Han Solo. That just doesn't feel right.
 
