  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Best Motion Picture Soundtrack?

10000 Days

10000 Days

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 2, 2015
Messages
1,174
Reaction score
0
Personally, I thought the soundtrack from the movie "Singles" had the best collection of songs for one album soundtrack:

Singles_Soundtrack.jpg


No. Title Artist Length
1. "Would?" Alice in Chains 3:27
2. "Breath" Pearl Jam 5:25
3. "Seasons" Chris Cornell 5:45
4. "Dyslexic Heart" Paul Westerberg 4:28
5. "The Battle of Evermore" (Led Zeppelin cover) The Lovemongers 5:41
6. "Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns" Mother Love Bone 8:16
7. "Birth Ritual" Soundgarden 6:05
8. "State of Love and Trust" Pearl Jam 3:46
9. "Overblown" Mudhoney 2:58
10. "Waiting for Somebody" Paul Westerberg 3:25
11. "May This Be Love" The Jimi Hendrix Experience 3:10
12. "Nearly Lost You" Screaming Trees 4:06
13. "Drown" The Smashing Pumpkins 8:17
 
Brainstorming here, but...

Tron Legacy
Buffalo 66 (bunch of epic Yes songs but a bunch of crap written by Vince Gallo himself)
Trainspotting
Pulp Fiction
Death Proof
Garden State
Drive
Demon Knight

I pick Trainspotting. Any album that features a cover of a kickass Blondie song that's better than the original... be still my beating heart.
 
JSN said:
Brainstorming here, but...

Tron Legacy
Buffalo 66 (bunch of epic Yes songs but a bunch of crap written by Vince Gallo himself)
Trainspotting
Pulp Fiction
Death Proof
Garden State
Drive
Demon Knight

I pick Trainspotting. Any album that features a cover of a kickass Blondie song that's better than the original... be still my beating heart.
Click to expand...

Drive and Trainspotting are great shouts

Hackers had an awesome soundtrack too
 
10 things I hate about you

The crow

Scott pilgrim

Scream 2

The craft
 
Last edited:
I remember liking the Moulin Rogue soundtrack enough to buy the CD.
 
The Return of the Living Dead
Donny Darko
 
Queen of the Damned

Various-Rock++Metal+Queen+Of+The+Damned+483463.jpg


Hands down my favorite soundtrack of a motion picture.
 
- A Clockwork Orange
- Conan the Barbarian
- Donnie Darko
- Kill Bill Vol 1 and 2
- The Crow
- The Higherlander
- Transformers the Movie (Cartoon)
- Tron: Legacy
 
Natural Born Killers
Kill Bill Vol. 1
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
The Crow
A Fistfull of Dollars
Day of Anger
The Big Gundown
Jackie Brown
Judgement Night
The Battle of Algiers
 
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and it's not close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
What is your top 5 best rock bands of each decade?
Replies
6
Views
332
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,751
Messages
55,780,745
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top