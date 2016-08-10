Best Motion Picture Soundtrack?

10000 Days
Personally, I thought the soundtrack from the movie "Singles" had the best collection of songs for one album soundtrack:
No. Title Artist Length
1. "Would?" Alice in Chains 3:27
2. "Breath" Pearl Jam 5:25
3. "Seasons" Chris Cornell 5:45
4. "Dyslexic Heart" Paul Westerberg 4:28
5. "The Battle of Evermore" (Led Zeppelin cover) The Lovemongers 5:41
6. "Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns" Mother Love Bone 8:16
7. "Birth Ritual" Soundgarden 6:05
8. "State of Love and Trust" Pearl Jam 3:46
9. "Overblown" Mudhoney 2:58
10. "Waiting for Somebody" Paul Westerberg 3:25
11. "May This Be Love" The Jimi Hendrix Experience 3:10
12. "Nearly Lost You" Screaming Trees 4:06
13. "Drown" The Smashing Pumpkins 8:17
