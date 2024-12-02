Best MMA grappler ever at his peak

Gregoire1
дезоксерибонулеиновая кислота
I mean MMA grappling overall: clinch grappling, control on the fence, MMA wrestling (attack+defense), MMA grappling on the mat (attack+defense+control).
Some candidates: Maia, Jones, Islam, Craig, Khabib, Werdum, Rockhold, Olive, Chimaev, Jacare, Bignog, Mir, Shields, Ortega, MM, GSP
