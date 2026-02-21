Harry Dresden
Mar 6, 2022
You guys got some lists for me? I wanna watch something like Lord of the Ringsish. All I can think of right now is exaclibur and what, ladyhawke?
I mean, being real, this one sucks, but it's worth it just to stare at Kathleen Beller's prodigious figure. Holy mother Mary that girl was a smokeshow.The Sword and the Sorcerer, from 1982. I really enjoyed it when it came on the telly when I was a kidView attachment 1134824