Best Martial Arts for Self-Defense in 2025?

alexmyrepal
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 25, 2024
- Messages
- 1
- Reaction score
- 0
Hi Mayberry Lounge,
I’m thinking about taking up martial arts for self-defense and fitness. There are so many options like BJJ, Muay Thai, Krav Maga, and more.
In your experience, which martial art strikes the best balance between practical self-defense and staying in shape?
Appreciate your insights!
I’m thinking about taking up martial arts for self-defense and fitness. There are so many options like BJJ, Muay Thai, Krav Maga, and more.
In your experience, which martial art strikes the best balance between practical self-defense and staying in shape?
Appreciate your insights!