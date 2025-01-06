Best Martial Arts for Self-Defense in 2025?

alexmyrepal

Hi Mayberry Lounge,

I’m thinking about taking up martial arts for self-defense and fitness. There are so many options like BJJ, Muay Thai, Krav Maga, and more.

In your experience, which martial art strikes the best balance between practical self-defense and staying in shape?

Appreciate your insights!
 
The only right answer:

_hu3d03a01dcc18bc5be0e67db3d8d209a6_429983_47636d1aac892604a66c56ed4c550ef7.jpg
 
Glock, mean Glockcoli.

Glockcoli with fried rice and Garlic Sauce.
 
Can't go wrong with wrestling and boxing. If wrestling is not available then judo or bjj.
 
