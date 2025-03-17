  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Best makeup jobs in movies/television

UberHere

UberHere

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 20, 2024
Messages
3,046
Reaction score
5,883
A quick Google search puts these 3 at the top of the list:
Beetlejuice, American Werewolf in London, Mrs. Doubtfire.

While those are all good, I’d give the nod to Mason Verger played by Gary Oldman in Hannibal with honorable mention to Penguin Played by Colin Ferrell in The Batman. Also enjoy anything with Tom Savini’s involvement.
 
Tropic Thunder

tropic-thunder-498-x-249-gif-ar8swomzi9u62d0o.webp


tropic-thunder-iphonedo.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,622
Messages
57,040,541
Members
175,513
Latest member
danawhiteneedstogo

Share this page

Back
Top