Best low kicks in martial arts

Rubios

Jan 19, 2024
143
146
The thread about best low kick finishes in MMA got me guessing about the best low kicker ever; not only in MMA but in any martial art.
Both "standard' low kicks to the thigh and calf kicks.

Spamming low kicks is my go-to move, so I'm really interested in discovering new fighters, because I know barely nothing outside of boxing and MMA.

But I'm going with 2 MT guys: Yodsanklai (lead leg) and Samkor (rear leg).

Thanks for the insight!
 
In MMA Pedro Rizzo started wrecking people legs before it became cool
 


Modern era MMA is definitely Poatan. Every person that fights him says that his kicks are just different than other people. Izzy said it took 3 kicks in the first round to compromise him for the rest of the fight.

Superlek and Rodtang kick like trucks
 
Aldo, Barboza, and Cro Cop (I know he's better known for his LHK but the first time I saw anyone make anyone else quit to leg kicks was him vs. Yoshida in Pride).
 
PeterGriffin said:
Hoost had some powerful leg kicks.
WmhnpU.gif


{<redford}
 
Not the best fighter, but the dude had/has some nasty leg kicks.




But I guess you already saw that in the thread about low kick finishes in MMA.
 
And another crazy powerful HW low kicker.

 
