Best low kicks in martial arts

The thread about best low kick finishes in MMA got me guessing about the best low kicker ever; not only in MMA but in any martial art.

Both "standard' low kicks to the thigh and calf kicks.



Spamming low kicks is my go-to move, so I'm really interested in discovering new fighters, because I know barely nothing outside of boxing and MMA.



But I'm going with 2 MT guys: Yodsanklai (lead leg) and Samkor (rear leg).



Thanks for the insight!