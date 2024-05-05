Best legacy at Flyweight?

Between Pantoja, Moreno, and Figgy; who do you think has the best legacy at flyweight?
And please state why, if you just name a person without backing it up, I really don’t think your opinion holds much weight lol.

They all have big wins over contenders, finishes mostly. And they all have wins over each other. Flyweight is a weird division
 
Pantoja because he has already cleared the division and is now doubling back to beat everyone a second time and third time

They have legitimately run out of guys for him to beat and are now pulling dudes from the lower end of the rankings to give him new challenges

If he was doing this in other division people would be having GOAT talks right now but sadly is going unnoticed because of size and he doesn’t talk trash
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Pantoja because he has already cleared the division and is now doubling back to beat everyone a second time and third time

They have legitimately run out of guys for him to beat and are now pulling dudes from the lower end of the rankings to give him new challenges

If he was doing this in other division people would be having GOAT talks right now
Click to expand...
Yep.
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Pantoja because he has already cleared the division and is now doubling back to beat everyone a second time and third time

They have legitimately run out of guys for him to beat and are now pulling dudes from the lower end of the rankings to give him new challenges

If he was doing this in other division people would be having GOAT talks right now
Click to expand...
True. It’s funny cuz he beat them before he was champion too. So even though it’s not a title defense, these rematches against contenders wouldn’t feel like fresh match ups.
Realistically he has a couple fresh match ups that will eventually make their way into the lower top 5 but aren’t there yet. Guys like Mokaev, Taira, and Tagir. And we have guys already top 5 in the rankings like KKF and Albazi, but both don’t really feel like a threat to Pantoja though
 
Pantoja because as others have said, he arguably cleared out his division before he even became the champ. He has a victory, and sometimes multiple victories over most of the ranked guys.

Only fresh matchups left for him are against the likes of Mokaev and Albazi.

I feel Moreno and Figgy's legacies are hindered due to the reliance on each other. Remove the Figgy tetralogy from Moreno's record and he hasn't done that much of note in the division. Remove Moreno from Figgy's and a lot of his wins are against the old guard of the previous era. He does have the win over Pantoja though, which is aging like wine.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Pandora because as others have said, he arguably cleared out his division before he even became the champ. He has a victory, and sometimes multiple victories over most of the ranked guys.

Only fresh matchups left for him are against the likes of Mokaev and Albazi.

I feel Moreno and Figgy's legacies are hindered due to the reliance on each other. Remove the Figgy tetralogy from Moreno's record and he hasn't done that much of note in the division. Remove Moreno from Figgy's and a lot of his wins are against the old guard of the previous era. He does have the win over Pantoja though, which is aging like wine.
Click to expand...
Kinda sad cuz I feel like a lot of morenos best years were wasted fighting figgy lol. Wish we could have seen him fight everyone like Pantoja.
And I agree Figgys legacy is weaker because smashing an older Joe B twice isn’t that good of a win
 
Moreno for me. Even before he was fighting for a title, I was always eager to see him fight…

The guy is just an action fighter and it’s almost like he goes out there to put on an exciting show, rather than win…

He might not go down as having a great record or being the most skilled of the group, but I think his legacy will be being one of the most fun fighters to watch.
 
I’d say pantoja. Got him at no. 3 125lber of all time behind DJ and Cejudo.
 
For what he's done, Pantoja.

But The Notorious Figgy Smalls is my personal favorite of the three even tho i do like all of them
 
