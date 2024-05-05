biscuitsbrah
Between Pantoja, Moreno, and Figgy; who do you think has the best legacy at flyweight?
And please state why, if you just name a person without backing it up, I really don’t think your opinion holds much weight lol.
They all have big wins over contenders, finishes mostly. And they all have wins over each other. Flyweight is a weird division
