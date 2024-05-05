Best legacy at Flyweight?

Pantoja because as others have said, he arguably cleared out his division before he even became the champ. He has a victory, and sometimes multiple victories over most of the ranked guys.



Only fresh matchups left for him are against the likes of Mokaev and Albazi.



I feel Moreno and Figgy's legacies are hindered due to the reliance on each other. Remove the Figgy tetralogy from Moreno's record and he hasn't done that much of note in the division. Remove Moreno from Figgy's and a lot of his wins are against the old guard of the previous era. He does have the win over Pantoja though, which is aging like wine.