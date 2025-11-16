BEST K.O. TRIO

SomethingCringetastic

SomethingCringetastic

have you seen the video "LICK IT UP" by KISS?
@Yellow
Joined
May 4, 2023
Messages
171
Reaction score
218
Out of these 5...cans you give me your opinion on who gave us the best trio of k.o.?

Overeem vs Antonio Silva/Ngannou/Rozenstruik

sddefault.jpg

Chuck liddel - Rampage/Rich Franklin/Rashaad Evens

GettyImages-102534887-1024x683.jpg

Fedor vs Hendo/Bader/Mitrione

spmmanotes0625_web.jpeg

Johnny Walker vs Hill/Henrique Silva Lopes/Oezdemir

5617be1453958c61f6e149646f127f7f.webp.jpg

Rockhold vs Romero/Blachowicz/Bisping

82026190007-91-420376.jpeg



*edit....meant could not cans
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,045
Messages
58,477,915
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top