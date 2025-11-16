BEST K.O. TRIO

SomethingCringetastic
Out of these 5...cans you give me your opinion on who gave us the best trio of k.o.?
Overeem vs Antonio Silva/Ngannou/Rozenstruik
Chuck liddel - Rampage/Rich Franklin/Rashaad Evens
Fedor vs Hendo/Bader/Mitrione
Johnny Walker vs Hill/Henrique Silva Lopes/Oezdemir
Rockhold vs Romero/Blachowicz/Bisping
*edit....meant could not cans
