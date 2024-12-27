Best +/- in UFC (striking only, obviously)

Meaning landing % substracting opponent's landing %

Striking instances only, of course: off the top of my head I recall Kevin Lee G'n'Ping Barboza with +90 punches, so ground/cage striking doesn't count.

Total standing strikes: punches, kicks, elbows, knees and the 2 free allowed eye-pokes ; )

UFC Stats doesn't have it, so I guess we'll have to... guess.
Just to calibrate, current best in boxing is +20.3 (Shakur) and best ever since Compubox is +24.5

I'm going with prime Silva.
 
Total standing strikes? GSP has to be pretty high on the list just for jabbing Koscheck in the eye for 25 minutes.
 
