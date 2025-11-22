Best HW striker of all time?

HW is always shallow but there was 2 periods that was very decent. Most of the time it nothing but heavy hitters with low skill and ironically the stacked periods at the most technical skilled strikers whonwere heavy hitters.

Whats your top 10?

JDS
Crocop
Aleks
Stipe
Sergei K
 Reem
Ngannou
Arlovski
Hunt
Gane
 
JDS was the smoothest.

Ngannou for power in his hands

Cro Cop for his kicks and sniper-like focus

Reem figured out a way to hide his chin with roided biceps and knee and kick the fuck outta people… but he couldn’t have done it without the juice. Got his ass kicked at LHW.

Honestly, probably JDS. Werdum Muay Thai’d the shit out of Cain, though… credit to Cordeiro.
 
k1_202010_20alistair_20overeem_medium.jpg


Ubereem wasn’t even human in his ultimate form.
He was the modern day Hercules and could slay man or beast with his bare hands.
 


(tho some had his number like Rob & shemmy. Who has a better highlight reel package tho?)
 
