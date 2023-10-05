Best GnP ever: Jones, Cain, Khabib, Fedor?

Khabib. In terms of volume, precision, how many positions he effectively threw it from, and how he used to complement the rest of his game Khabib had it all. Others had more raw power behind it but Khabib's GnP is technical.
There are some really good breakdowns out there on how nuanced his gnp was
It was a central part of his game. Man had the 2nd most ground strikes in with less than half as many fights has his peers. And his accuracy with ground strikes was unreal. The second you covered up for strikes he was either already advancing position or breaking you down to strike from a different angle. Man had it down to a scienceKhabib's ground and pound is unrivaled by anyone ever and I don't think it's remotely close. Some could argue Jones was really good at it but Khabib did it more often. Dude mastered the art of pinning against the cage, getting to the ground, isolating your hip, taking an arm out of the equation and just unleashing accurate hell from above.
