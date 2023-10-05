  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Best GnP ever: Jones, Cain, Khabib, Fedor?

Khabib. In terms of volume, precision, how many positions he effectively threw it from, and how he used to complement the rest of his game Khabib had it all. Others had more raw power behind it but Khabib's GnP is technical.

There are some really good breakdowns out there on how nuanced his gnp was
 
Glover has the best GNP ever. There isnt a worse place to be in MMA then have Glover on top in mount especially if he rocks you first.

095_glover_teixeira_vs_fabio_maldonado.0.jpg
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
Khabib. In terms of volume, precision, how many positions he effectively threw it from, and how he used to complement the rest of his game Khabib had it all. Others had more raw power behind it but Khabib's GnP is technical.

There are some really good breakdowns out there on how nuanced his gnp was
Click to expand...

Khabib's ground and pound is unrivaled by anyone ever and I don't think it's remotely close. Some could argue Jones was really good at it but Khabib did it more often. Dude mastered the art of pinning against the cage, getting to the ground, isolating your hip, taking an arm out of the equation and just unleashing accurate hell from above.
 
Eat My Teep said:
Khabib's ground and pound is unrivaled by anyone ever and I don't think it's remotely close. Some could argue Jones was really good at it but Khabib did it more often. Dude mastered the art of pinning against the cage, getting to the ground, isolating your hip, taking an arm out of the equation and just unleashing accurate hell from above.
Click to expand...
It was a central part of his game. Man had the 2nd most ground strikes in with less than half as many fights has his peers. And his accuracy with ground strikes was unreal. The second you covered up for strikes he was either already advancing position or breaking you down to strike from a different angle. Man had it down to a science
 
Eat My Teep said:
Khabib's ground and pound is unrivaled by anyone ever and I don't think it's remotely close. Some could argue Jones was really good at it but Khabib did it more often. Dude mastered the art of pinning against the cage, getting to the ground, isolating your hip, taking an arm out of the equation and just unleashing accurate hell from above.
Click to expand...

<WellThere>
 
Luke Rockhold imo. He brutalized multiple BJJ blackbelts. I don't recall anyone ever having a good time with him on top. His problem was his wrestling wasn't good enough to consistently get the fight to the ground. A lot of the time he ended up on top because his opponent made a mistake.
 
Jones Coleman tito Hughes and Khabib all come to mind.

Sorta want to include gsp but he didn't really pound you out so much as just grinded you down.
 
Gotta take points off for Cain, the two grapplers he fought he avoided going to the ground with. Fedor going into Nog's guard and beating him there is much more impressive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,972
Messages
57,636,176
Members
175,788
Latest member
diegomorales

Share this page

Back
Top