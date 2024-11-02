Best Footwork Award goes to

Objectively Correct

Objectively Correct

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 29, 2023
Messages
1,498
Reaction score
3,252
Hello, I dont watch a lot of boxing but Im trying to see something so Id love to know:

Who do you think has the best footwork among current active boxers? Not overall, Im talking about footwork only. And why? Extra points if you include a visual example
 
Right now, Shakur Stevenson. Love him or hate him, the guy wins all his fights without throwing punches.

It used to be Lomachenko but Loma hasn’t looked the same since 2021.
 
Erislandy Lara pure footwork alone

Inoue has the be the best footwork I see for a guy who comes to blow the other guys head off.
 
Sweet Pea Whittaker
Willie Pep
Naoya Inoue
Prime Rigondeaux
Mikey Garcia in his prime
Lomachenko in his prime, still very good out of prime
Usyk
Niccolino Loche was very creative
Emanuel Augustus as well
 
Objectively Correct said:
Hello, I dont watch a lot of boxing but Im trying to see something so Id love to know:

Who do you think has the best footwork among current active boxers? Not overall, Im talking about footwork only. And why? Extra points if you include a visual example
Click to expand...
I’d suggest YouTube-ing someone like Loma or Bivol because there will be breakdowns and explanations as to what is happening.
Funny thing is with them 2 fighters it will be like watching 2 different sports.
I’ve been on a huge Bivol kick and have been working on my own old Soviet style boxing.
All good stuff!
 
Bam Rodriguez has awesome footwork. He can do it all; pivots, shifts in combos without looking dumb (many do); keeping his feet under him and great pressuring footwork.
 
not nearly as slick and versatile as the other names mentioned here, but i always felt like golovkin was a master at stalking and cutting off the ring. a bit too flat footed for some, but he went for years without losing balance once in any of his fights, while knocking people dead. the perfect example of a fighter always keeping their feet under them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,636
Messages
56,469,051
Members
175,237
Latest member
Penu

Share this page

Back
Top