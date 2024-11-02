Best Footwork Award goes to

Objectively Correct
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Mar 29, 2023
- Messages
- 1,498
- Reaction score
- 3,252
Hello, I dont watch a lot of boxing but Im trying to see something so Id love to know:
Who do you think has the best footwork among current active boxers? Not overall, Im talking about footwork only. And why? Extra points if you include a visual example
Who do you think has the best footwork among current active boxers? Not overall, Im talking about footwork only. And why? Extra points if you include a visual example