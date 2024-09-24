Movies Best final face off in fiction

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
5,007
Reaction score
4,175
So gaming, TV, cinema, books. Also explain the logic of your choices.

1. Game: Cloud v sephiroth . ff7
2. TV: Spike v Viscious . Cowboy Bebop
3. Movie: Leon v Stansfield . Leon
4. Book: Winston Smith v Big Brother . 1984

Ff7 is very direct with your built up over the top built up character going manno el manno against his arch following a series of long winded over the top team based fights. Spike taking on viscious was just short brutal and sweet. Leon was a very reality based plot depicting the damage one corrupt detective could do and it's ending is basically die hard condensed into one scene. The 1984 ending was built from start to finish and expands the whole plot with the final result being established from the beginning.

I actually made this thread with the idea of including Rick vs Rick Prime but changed it to cowboy Bebop last second. They kinda do the same thing but CB has that ending and music. I'd have to guess that had to have inspired Rick and moray in some way.
 
Last edited:
mike-tyson-punch.gif
 
Cloud vs sperototh? No clue

Spike tv vs viscious? Not a fuckin clue

Leon vs stansfield? Stansfield lost so bad on earth he tried to take over air force 1 in the sky and lost so bad he tried to steal the fif element in space then also lost so bad

Far as mandatory high school reading goes Cathcher and Crucible were better than 1984.

Bowser vs Mario is a better face off than all of these trash options.

Travolta vs Cage with face waterfalls is the ultimate face off and its not even an option in here.

Trash.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,982
Messages
56,230,799
Members
175,113
Latest member
Christopher1077

Share this page

Back
Top