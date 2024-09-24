So gaming, TV, cinema, books. Also explain the logic of your choices.



1. Game: Cloud v sephiroth . ff7

2. TV: Spike v Viscious . Cowboy Bebop

3. Movie: Leon v Stansfield . Leon

4. Book: Winston Smith v Big Brother . 1984



Ff7 is very direct with your built up over the top built up character going manno el manno against his arch following a series of long winded over the top team based fights. Spike taking on viscious was just short brutal and sweet. Leon was a very reality based plot depicting the damage one corrupt detective could do and it's ending is basically die hard condensed into one scene. The 1984 ending was built from start to finish and expands the whole plot with the final result being established from the beginning.



I actually made this thread with the idea of including Rick vs Rick Prime but changed it to cowboy Bebop last second. They kinda do the same thing but CB has that ending and music. I'd have to guess that had to have inspired Rick and moray in some way.