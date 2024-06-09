  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Best fighter under 155 lbs?

Best fighter under 155 lbs (Manlet edition)

  • Jose Aldo (32 - 8)

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Conor Mcgregor (19 - 2 @ FW)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Demetrious Johnson (30 - 4 - 1)

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Henry Cejudo (20 - 4)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Aljamain Sterling (28 - 4)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dominick Cruz (28 - 4)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
What say you gents? Who is the Manlet'ist fighter of all times???

If they were all the same size It's Mighty Mouse.

I think if they fought in a tournament or something though Aldo or prime Conor would win.
 
Some of these guys could still fight each other yet.
 
Hard decision. I went with Aldo but all those guys are insanely good, though I think considering these guys only at their primes Aljo is a bit of a sore thumb here. Went to a split decision with Cejudo (might be misremembering that) and took him a couple of rounds to deal with a 1 armed TJ.
 
