Best fighter under 155 lbs?

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
Hard decision. I went with Aldo but all those guys are insanely good, though I think considering these guys only at their primes Aljo is a bit of a sore thumb here. Went to a split decision with Cejudo (might be misremembering that) and took him a couple of rounds to deal with a 1 armed TJ.