Best eye pokes ever?

Two fingers knuckle deep is very impressive. Slow mo pic shows clear eye pokes and anybody who says he wanted out is just a troll.
 
Aspinal held his right eye but indeed Gane poked him to the left one. Aspinal is bitch and quitter
 
Aspinal held his right eye but indeed Gane poked him to the left one. Aspinal is bitch and quitter
He was clearly poked in both eyes deep, it looked like his left eye was poked deeper but the right eye was deep and had a scratching motion.
 
6YF.gif
 
The best eye poke was Burn destroying Anthony Johnson's eye. He fucked it so bad he won by TKO and the commission didn't even over turn it... after a god damn eye surgery was needed!

This is when I said eye pokes actually aren't illegal and if someone does it to you, do it back
 
Teh Chris' was the best because it lead to a finish and he got away with it. You have to get away with it.
 
Stipe's deeep revenge eye poke on DC that was not even noticed by the ref is the best.
DC poked Stipe so bad he needed surgery but he didn't quit. DC didnt quit when Stipe poked him back either. They looked way worse than this did.
 
Stipe's deeep revenge eye poke on DC that was not even noticed by the ref is the best.
I wish he went so deep it came out of DC's ear.

FFS in the first fight DC stole it from him. Cost him his title, part of his legacy and his eye health.
 
The best eye poke was Burn destroying Anthony Johnson's eye. He fucked it so bad he won by TKO and the commission didn't even over turn it... after a god damn eye surgery was needed!

This is when I said eye pokes actually aren't illegal and if someone does it to you, do it back
Fuck this, they are supposed to be rules. Otherwise headbutt galore.
Fuck Gane and fuck the lack of rules enforcing fighters.
 
DC poked Stipe so bad he needed surgery but he didn't quit. DC didnt quit when Stipe poked him back either. They looked way worse than this did.
The tiny amount of guilt that DC felt made him fight on and take his punishment. He doesn't complain about it much today because he knows he deserved it. Still denies poking his way to a title win though.
 
The best eye poke was Burn destroying Anthony Johnson's eye. He fucked it so bad he won by TKO and the commission didn't even over turn it... after a god damn eye surgery was needed!

This is when I said eye pokes actually aren't illegal and if someone does it to you, do it back
You nailed it or should I say Burns nailed it. That was crazy. Felt so bad for Anthony. What a bullshit “loss”.
 
Aspinal held his right eye but indeed Gane poked him to the left one. Aspinal is bitch and quitter
He poked him in both, I don't know which is gonna feel worse.

I mean you say yourself he definitely got poked.
 
