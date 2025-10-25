Best eye pokes ever?

Ruthless Ryan
Two fingers knuckle deep is very impressive. Slow mo pic shows clear eye pokes and anybody who says he wanted out is just a troll.
He was clearly poked in both eyes deep, it looked like his left eye was poked deeper but the right eye was deep and had a scratching motion.Aspinal held his right eye but indeed Gane poked him to the left one. Aspinal is bitch and quitter
Disgusting to listen to Sonnen and Smith basically say he should have continued...anyone who says he just wanted out probably bet on Gane
Nah man, nothing beats Weidman. Two previous eyepokes and then a 1 2 of eyepokes into a TKO finish
DC poked Stipe so bad he needed surgery but he didn't quit. DC didnt quit when Stipe poked him back either. They looked way worse than this did.
The best eye poke was Burn destroying Anthony Johnson's eye. He fucked it so bad he won by TKO and the commission didn't even over turn it... after a god damn eye surgery was needed!
You nailed it or should I say Burns nailed it. That was crazy. Felt so bad for Anthony. What a bullshit "loss".
He poked him in both, I don't know which is gonna feel worse.Aspinal held his right eye but indeed Gane poked him to the left one. Aspinal is bitch and quitter