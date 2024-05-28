Best examples of a fighter nullifying great footwork

biscuitsbrah

biscuitsbrah

There are two examples that come to mind when I think of fighters who came with an excellent gameplan to nullify a fighter with top tier footwork.

The first is Garbrandt vs Cruz. He kind of waited for Cruz to come to him. Didn’t try to chase him, and didn’t back up much. Hit nice and fast combos whenever Cruz tried to engage. Had Cruz running into big shots and getting frustrated.
Although Garbrandt had excellent footwork and athleticism himself so it’s not like he was truly overwhelmed in that department.

Another example for me is Teofimo Lopez vs Lomachenko. Waited for Loma to come to him, and then blasted big shots whenever he came into range. Had Loma extremely hesitant until the 6th or 7th round where he was like “fuck it” and actually started destroying Teo.

This seems like a very sound strategy when you have the power advantage but don’t have the feet or conditioning advantage. You don’t want to waste energy or even worse get countered chasing, so you let them come to you and when they get into range you fire big shots.

Reason I posted this is because I’m normally a footwork guy, but another training partner of mine actually has quicker and more active feet than me. I have the power advantage while he tends to pot shot and pitter patter and this tactic has worked well for me.

Another strategy would be like Petr Yan did against Sandhagen, where you slowly creep into range with a high guard. I’m not a huge fan of this tactic but it seems to work for a lot of people. Of course Yan was dealing with a serious height disadvantage as well, so he has to slowly close that distance.

The last thing you want to do is be like Tj vs Cruz or benevidez vs Cruz. Full on bullrushing your opponent will only get you check hooked and frustrated, or you just straight up run into big shots or takedowns. Just like Aldo vs Mcgregor or Aljo vs OMalley, but in these cases they had both the power and feet advantage.

Then you have guys like Faber who has decent feet himself, try to go footwork for footwork and move with Cruz. He just ended up getting out pointed for most of the fight. Although he did manage to time Cruz with a big right hand in the 2nd fight, but that was the extent of his success.

Just like when I spar my training partner, if I try to match his footwork and activity all I end up doing is getting out pointed the whole time. So I actually have to change my style to take on my opponents.
 
Oh yeah how could I forget the most recent example of this: Volk vs Topuria.

Same strategy as Garbrandt and Fimo. He held his ground, waited for Volk to close the distance for him, and then launched an explosive 4-5 punch combination.

Although not the fight it could have been since Volk was KO’d in his previous fight against Islam. It was still an impressive showing my Topuria in which he was patient and waited for his spot, and most importantly didn’t chase
 
Great footwork in MMA? Lmao


Cruz vs Necktats comes to mind.

Sounds like you already know, but nullifying footwork is all about cutting off the ring and not letting them dictate the pace and range. If your buddies dancing away from you in sparring stop giving him an escape route. Lateral movement can work wonders whether you're on the back foot or cutting off a quicker opponents exits.

I feel like Gaethje should have a few good examples of cutting off the ring instead of following a faster guy, granted he did the exact opposite vs Max lol
 
Marat grigorian pressuring Superbon for a flash KO comes to mind. Superbon's foot work isn't flashy like a willy pepp or Loma, but he's consistently shown a great balance on his back foot and the ability to counter kick moving backwards. In my opinion he is one the best counter strikers in kickboxing history. It all comes from distance management with teeps and always being able to stay "rocking". Throwing a point blank head kick then pivoting off is elite level footwork I don't care what anyone says lol.

He almost always fights with guys pressuring him. The fact Marat was able to cut him off fast and catch him circling out is impressive. Superbon cleared up the habits which lead to him getting flattened (entering bad exchanges) but the point stands. A blitz like this working is very fucking hard to pull off.

 
Yoel Romero nullified the great footwork of Adesanya by standing still like a statue
 
