Best era to take a number two in

Aegon Spengler

Aegon Spengler

Steel Belt
Sep 28, 2009
We used to have to poop in the woods, now we bring slices of the woods into a warm porcelain cell where we do our business while connected to all the information in the world

I wonder what the next best era to “use the facilities” is

I would guess Hunter Gatherer because you could despoil an area and leave for some water, clear up and move on.

I feel like when we started agriculture we started ruining pooping and it never really recovered until the modern era
 
I like to take a dump in your Mom's toilet and don't flush it.
 
Real man uses a tree branch wrapped in barbed wire to wipe
 
The best era to take a number two in is the Naruhito period in Japan with their fancy Japanese robot bidet with warm water, heated seat, blow dry feature, and a sound maker that masks the dropping of bombs. Add that to their high speed reliable cell network and smartphones, you don't even wanna leave
 
If you aren't using a bidet you arent doing it right. If you got some shit on your arm would you wipe it off with some dry paper or wash it clean with water.
 
