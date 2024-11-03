Best era to take a number two in

We used to have to poop in the woods, now we bring slices of the woods into a warm porcelain cell where we do our business while connected to all the information in the world



I wonder what the next best era to “use the facilities” is



I would guess Hunter Gatherer because you could despoil an area and leave for some water, clear up and move on.



I feel like when we started agriculture we started ruining pooping and it never really recovered until the modern era