Best Conor McGregor quotes

List em. Here’s one:

I was boxing the bleedin’ head off him and kicking the bleedin’ leg off him. Usual shite, [he] dived to close the distance. THIS IS NOT OVER! If I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside. I don’t give a bollocks. - McGregor
 
“I am not stupid. I am a very bright guy.”
Cracks me up every time. Followed closely by:
“I think I am the greatest fighter in any class.”

Conor bless.
 
Red party night
Stuck in the mud
Tree times my size
Not efficient with my energy

Pretty much this was the best Conor



Conor had some great lines back in his prime when he was still relevant in the UFC
 
Last edited:
“I would invade his favela on horseback and kill anyone that was not fit to work”

8837a1aa785548a28dc266243dcbb4cf.jpg
 
''Stuck in the mud!''
Only to get stuck in the mud himself o_O
 
