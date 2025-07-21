  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Best comment wins a signed card. Master Lukey Monday’s - send questions to Luke Cummo

Aussie James

Jun 11, 2025
29
36
So new Master Lukey Monday’s episode is up, a long with your questions. Add your comment to the YouTube the video and we’ll pick out the best one and send you a signed Henry Cejudo card (just make shore to add it to the YouTube comment section).

Be creative, whether it’s training advice or opinions on future fights, opinions on fighters or even outside of the sport. The winner we’ll pick out next episode and will leave you a comment and get you to DM us on instagram (For The Lads).
YouTube link below
IMG_2657.jpeg
 

