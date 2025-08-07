  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Best chances: JDM will beat Islam, DDP will beat Chimaev or Gane willl beat Aspinall?

Gregoire1

Gregoire1

дезоксерибонулеиновая кислота
@purple
Joined
Jan 8, 2015
Messages
2,429
Reaction score
1,071
Who from underdogs do you think has best chances to beat favorite and why: DDP, JDM or Gane?
 
DDP; he is hard to finnish and has great cardio and pressure. Perfect style to drown Khamzat in the later rounds.

I can see JDM having success too. Islam never fought anyone bigger and stronger.

Gane will get smoked probably. Bad ground game and no power to finnish Tom.
 
JDM imo. or maybe Gane. but i really don't see DDP getting it done
 
fjodor said:
DDP; he is hard to finnish and has great cardio and pressure. Perfect style to drown Khamzat in the later rounds.

I can see JDM having success too. Islam never fought anyone bigger and stronger.

Gane will get smoked probably. Bad ground game and no power to finnish Tom.
Click to expand...


True, but DDP also throws a ton of kicks and that's not a good idea versus a wrestler.

JDM has good distance control, footwork and can keep his punches straight. This makes it interesting. TDD will be key of course.
If Islam gets an early takedown, he wins the cardio battle. This was his gameplan vs Poirier.

Gane most likely loses.
 
Honestly, I see all 3 as 50/50 fights, but If forced to choose:
1. DDP 50,5%
2. JDM 50,1%
3. Gane 49,5%
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
Fights to See in 2026 (Islam vs Shavkat, Khamzat vs Jiri, Aspinall vs Ngannou)
Replies
19
Views
660
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
Luffy
DDP before JJ vs Gane analysis;
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Dionysian
Dionysian
JoeRowe
Only 1 UFC Title Fight Is Currently Booked
Replies
10
Views
300
Eric Silva 2.0
E
methrogenn
JDM dog walks Makhachev & will leave him unconscious
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
Bradillac
B
TerraRayzing
Would you have Islam as a favorite against both Belal and JDM?
2
Replies
22
Views
943
Bork Neslar
Bork Neslar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,310
Messages
57,657,059
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top