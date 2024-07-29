Best British fighters of all time?

James Thompson? Lmao



Leon Edwards- Most successful British fighter on paper. Won the title, defended it 2x, beat the P4P #1 for the belt, the defended it against him. When he's on hes one of the most skilled fighters in the sport across all disciplines.



Tom Aspinall- Probably the best fighter from the UK ever. He is something special, a generational talent in the same vein as Jon Jones, Cain Velasquez etc. The way he runs through top competition in literal seconds every time is unheard of.



Michael Bisping- The first truly successful British fighter on the big stage. First to win a UFC world title. First to defend a world title, fought the who's who of his era, beat many of them. Retired with (at the time) the most wins in UFC history and still has the most middleweight wins if I'm not mistaken.



Arnold Allen- My personal favourite fighter. One of the most skilled fighters ever from the UK, but for whatever reason doesn't have the fanbase behind him. Has the skills to beat anyone on his night. Eventually will get to a title shot, hope he wins it too.



Can't think of a definitive 5th, so I'll just give some mentions to a bunch of guys who might be up there.



Brad Pickett- First real star of the lower weightclasses in the UK. Dominated Mighty Mouse all 3 rounds with wrestling of all things had some great knockouts. Now he's basically the UKs Mike Brown being a successful head coach.



Darren Till- Had all the potential but never realised it. Couldn't adapt to wrestling the way others could, but if you stike with him be can hang with anybody in the world. As evidenced by his super close fights with Wonderboy and Robert Whittaker which MMA media were split down the middle on who won.



Paul Daley- Probably the best KO machine ever from the UK. Could put anybody in the world's lights out in his weightclass. Like Till, never adjusted well to guys trying to wrestle him.



Dan Hardy- First UK fighter to reach a UFC title shot, where he was dominated by the GOAT in GSP. Had some good wins before his confidence got shook and he went on a losing streak. Recovered to win back to back fights at the end of his career.



Ronnie Mann- Nobody remembers this guy as he was pre lighter weightlcasses in the UFC, but he was one of the premier fighters at 135 pounds. He was an all around fighter that could KO or sub guys at any time. Started his career 20-3-1. Fought way past his prime though so his record isn't as good as what it should be.