Best British fighters of all time?

This has got me thinking. Years ago, the UK didn't have any champions and its best fighters were usually pure strikers who would get fucking flattened by American wrestlers. What would a top 5 look like? I feel it would be something like...

1. Bisping
2. Leon Edwards
3. Aspinall
4. James Thompson
5. Pimblett (?)

Any ideas?
 
Bisping is 3rd on that list
 
In what world is Bisping in front of Leon Edwards
 
James Thompson? Lmao

Leon Edwards- Most successful British fighter on paper. Won the title, defended it 2x, beat the P4P #1 for the belt, the defended it against him. When he's on hes one of the most skilled fighters in the sport across all disciplines.

Tom Aspinall- Probably the best fighter from the UK ever. He is something special, a generational talent in the same vein as Jon Jones, Cain Velasquez etc. The way he runs through top competition in literal seconds every time is unheard of.

Michael Bisping- The first truly successful British fighter on the big stage. First to win a UFC world title. First to defend a world title, fought the who's who of his era, beat many of them. Retired with (at the time) the most wins in UFC history and still has the most middleweight wins if I'm not mistaken.

Arnold Allen- My personal favourite fighter. One of the most skilled fighters ever from the UK, but for whatever reason doesn't have the fanbase behind him. Has the skills to beat anyone on his night. Eventually will get to a title shot, hope he wins it too.

Can't think of a definitive 5th, so I'll just give some mentions to a bunch of guys who might be up there.

Brad Pickett- First real star of the lower weightclasses in the UK. Dominated Mighty Mouse all 3 rounds with wrestling of all things had some great knockouts. Now he's basically the UKs Mike Brown being a successful head coach.

Darren Till- Had all the potential but never realised it. Couldn't adapt to wrestling the way others could, but if you stike with him be can hang with anybody in the world. As evidenced by his super close fights with Wonderboy and Robert Whittaker which MMA media were split down the middle on who won.

Paul Daley- Probably the best KO machine ever from the UK. Could put anybody in the world's lights out in his weightclass. Like Till, never adjusted well to guys trying to wrestle him.

Dan Hardy- First UK fighter to reach a UFC title shot, where he was dominated by the GOAT in GSP. Had some good wins before his confidence got shook and he went on a losing streak. Recovered to win back to back fights at the end of his career.

Ronnie Mann- Nobody remembers this guy as he was pre lighter weightlcasses in the UFC, but he was one of the premier fighters at 135 pounds. He was an all around fighter that could KO or sub guys at any time. Started his career 20-3-1. Fought way past his prime though so his record isn't as good as what it should be.
 
Who on earth is James Thompson? The 3-1 amateur?

Is this his account or are you his mother?
 
James Thompson is the only GOAT candidate who lost to Kimbo Slice and Butterbean. You should be ashamed for not knowing that, especially if you're British.
 
James Thompson is a 6'4 PRIDE stud who would run through the HW division in his prime, put some respect on his name!
 
1. Michael Bisping
2. Brad Pickett
3. Paul Daley
4. Ian Freeman
5. Dan Hardy
6. Leon Edwards
7. Lee Murray
8. Paul Sass
9. Tom Aspinall
10. Ross Pearson
 
Aspinall will be the obvious #1. But technically he hasn't even been champ yet.
 
Aspinall easily, not even recency bias. I get that some people want to kick back against it because hes got a ton of hype around him right now, but seriously, the guy has never lost in the UFC, and has wiped out half of the current top 10 in the first round. If Jones wont fight him hes basically got Jailton and Gane left as credible challengers. Hes literally got JON JONES ducking him. No other UK fighter comes close.

I guess Bisping is second.
 
Paul Taylor over Ross Pearson.
 
