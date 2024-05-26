Best Brain Type for Different Sports - Introverts better for NBA, Extroverts Better for NFL

Hog-train

Just found this old article that I thought was fascinating.

TLDR:

The best clutch players in the NBA are generally ISTPs (Introverted, Sensing, Thinking, Perceivers.) This list includes players like Hakeem Olajuwon and John Stockton and the ultimate ISTP, Michael Jordan.

That's why Karl Malone always struggled in the clutch in the playoffs, because he's an ESTP.

But in other sports like being an NFL QB, the best players are extroverts.

Article was very interesting.

While Most Athletes Possess Great Physical Skills, It's the Mind That Separates the Best From the Rest : BRAIN MATTERS

Want to know what type of athlete you have? Jonathan P. Niednagel thinks he has it wired, and pro teams are even paying for his services.
Michael Jordan wasn't particularly clutch. He averaged 49.6% in clutch time. Which puts him right in the middle of the pack.
 

Not too surprising that ISTPs are generally the most clutch across the majority of sports.
 
