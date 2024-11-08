Best back to back wins?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Dec 2, 2016
There have been a bunch recently.
Cejudo beat TJ, Marlon and Cruz.
DDP beat Whittaker, Strickland and Adesanya.
Islam beat Charles, Volk, and Volk again.
Topuria beat Emmet, Volk and then knocked out Max fucking Holloway.
Which one do you think is the best? I love Shogun but recent UFC history plz.
