Best back to back wins?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,342
Reaction score
5,375
There have been a bunch recently.
Cejudo beat TJ, Marlon and Cruz.
DDP beat Whittaker, Strickland and Adesanya.
Islam beat Charles, Volk, and Volk again.
Topuria beat Emmet, Volk and then knocked out Max fucking Holloway.
Which one do you think is the best? I love Shogun but recent UFC history plz.
 
Recent history to avoid mentioning Jon Jones running through a gauntlet of former champions! I see how it is ;)
 
Luthien said:
Recent history to avoid mentioning Jon Jones running through a gauntlet of former champions! I see how it is ;)
Click to expand...
you-to-me.gif
 
Ares Black said:
Back to back knockouts of Volkanovski and Holloway is insanely impressive
Click to expand...
There were some talks about Volk not been at a hundred percent but that Holloway KO proved that Topuria would have KOed any version of Volk.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Prime for prime how would you rank the best fighters all time by class?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
845
jackleeb
jackleeb
Koro_11
I hope Ilia wins, and Chimaev loses
2
Replies
31
Views
801
Koro_11
Koro_11
Koro_11
Max was foolish for coming back to FW
Replies
18
Views
359
Guy LeDouche
Guy LeDouche

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,744
Messages
56,475,955
Members
175,243
Latest member
SportsFan007

Share this page

Back
Top