DougieJones
What are the best back-and-forth grappling exchanges that have ended in a sub?
Great fucking fight but noooooot quite back-and-forth grappling leading to the finishGuida vs Roger Huerta ? I think I remember this one being a classic.
Volkmann vs Sass was one long scramble. You basically posted the best one i can think of in Mir Nog
Gamrot vs. Arman had the best scrambles I've seen in MMA ever, but it didn't end in a sub.
This one is great and ended in a sub:
Came in here to say this. One of the most fun grappling heavy fights ever IMO.A recent one, well not too recent is “went fishing” Gregor Gillespie vs Diego Ferreira