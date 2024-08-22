Best Back-and-Forth Grappling

Volkmann vs Sass was one long scramble. You basically posted the best one i can think of in Mir Nog
 
Joe Lauzon vs G Sot and Jamie Varner are good ones. Pellegrino vs Nate Diaz, Neer vs Danzig, Healy vs Miller. Oliveira vs Miller is a pretty crazy 1 min fight. Also, obligatory Matt Hughes vs Frank Trigg 2
 
Last edited:
Didn't end in subs but some of the most intense grappling I've seen:
1-Weidman vs Rockhold
2-Jacare vs Romero
3-First minute of Conor-Khabib
4-Lombard vs Shields

I forgot the best one. Palhares vs Belcher.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,791
Messages
56,075,349
Members
175,065
Latest member
MRudi

Share this page

Back
Top