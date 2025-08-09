  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Best at takedowns USA and Brazilian fighter without a formal wrestling background?

We all know GSP, so no Canadians.
Aldo is the GOAT for takedown defence without a wrestling background (maybe GOAT TDD in general).

Who were the best Americans and Brazilians at securing takedowns without a wrestling background?
 
Without a takedown based background USA Donald Cerrone actually had some solid reactionary based takedowns, not sure if he's the best, but just off the top of my head.

For Brazil maybe Maia or Burns at 170?
 
