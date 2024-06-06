  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Best angle of the Masvidal brawl

Looks like the Diaz entourage were the agressors and the dude that took the first swing didnt even get into it w anyone. That braided guy and the red shirt guy (Mas's coach?) scuffled for a second and Mas immediatley went in and got in some shots on him before it got broken up.
 
This is a young man’s sport. Jorge needs to act his age. These young guys don’t care who you are. They will fight
 
Conclusion: Masvidal entourage victory
 
HHJ said:
Looks like the Diaz entourage were the agressors and the dude that took the first swing didnt even get into it w anyone. That braided guy and the red shirt guy (Mas's coach?) scuffled for a second and Mas immediatley went in and got in some shots on him before it got broken up.
Click to expand...
The guy with dreads hit masvidals coach first it looked like
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
usernamee said:
once again you shouldn't be getting into fist fights with long hair

Mas held that braided dude's hair and socked him in the face with a few good ones
Click to expand...
Mas has long hair too. Its the braids, you can really latch onto those. Mas lit him up
 
usernamee said:
another angle shows Mas throw a punch on one of the guys who retaliates and that's what sparked it
Click to expand...
I dunno its hard to tell. You see Mas saying relax and then a punch barely misses him and thats when it starts. Its hard to see if he threw before that happened
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
The guy with dreads hit masvidals coach first it looked like
Click to expand...
Yeah he and that guy who had been talking shit the whole time both attacked him but it was the braided guy who actually was fighting him, and thats when Mas immediatley grabs him, pulls him out of the pit and wails on him till security intervened
 
Lol white dude with long hair was leaking.. The loud mouth of course didn't do shit but run his mouth lol.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
ElLunico said:
Lol white dude with long hair was leaking.. The loud mouth of course didn't do shit but run his mouth lol.
Click to expand...
It’s the braided dude that ran his mouth and didn’t do shit. He tried to gang up attacking mas with the o guy with dreads
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,837
Messages
55,653,167
Members
174,877
Latest member
Nightwing_Kavan1

Share this page

Back
Top