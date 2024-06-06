Best angle of the Masvidal brawl

ipowerslapmywife
Jorge didn’t start it, they swung on his coach then attacked himThis is a young man’s sport. Jorge needs to act his age. These young guys don’t care who you are. They will fight
The guy with dreads hit masvidals coach first it looked likeLooks like the Diaz entourage were the agressors and the dude that took the first swing didnt even get into it w anyone. That braided guy and the red shirt guy (Mas's coach?) scuffled for a second and Mas immediatley went in and got in some shots on him before it got broken up.
I think he only did that because his coach got hit but I’m not sureanother angle shows Mas throw a punch on one of the guys who retaliates and that's what sparked it
Mas has long hair too. Its the braids, you can really latch onto those. Mas lit him uponce again you shouldn't be getting into fist fights with long hair
Mas held that braided dude's hair and socked him in the face with a few good ones
I dunno its hard to tell. You see Mas saying relax and then a punch barely misses him and thats when it starts. Its hard to see if he threw before that happenedanother angle shows Mas throw a punch on one of the guys who retaliates and that's what sparked it
Yeah he and that guy who had been talking shit the whole time both attacked him but it was the braided guy who actually was fighting him, and thats when Mas immediatley grabs him, pulls him out of the pit and wails on him till security intervenedThe guy with dreads hit masvidals coach first it looked like
It’s the braided dude that ran his mouth and didn’t do shit. He tried to gang up attacking mas with the o guy with dreadsLol white dude with long hair was leaking.. The loud mouth of course didn't do shit but run his mouth lol.