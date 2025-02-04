Best and worst bosses you've ever had

no fat chicks
@Silver
- Oct 14, 2009
- 10,692
- 4,365
In B4 someone mentions their wife.
I've worked for some incredibly competent good natured people. I've also had the displeasure of working for vindictive narcissists who bs their way through everything.
The difference in my mood during these times was very striking.
