Best and worst bosses you've ever had

The best ones I had were the ones who were down to Earth and didn't develop a holier than thou attitude thinking their title put them on a pedestal. The worst ones seemed like their job title was all they had in life in terms of value that made them think they could treat people like shit. One of the best quotes I heard a coworker tell a boss was "Look dude. You can slit my throat, and I'll die. Just like I can slit your throat, and you'll die. So I'd say we're even at the end of the day. So maybe you want to rethink how you talk to people" LOL They tried to fire him, but the union got it down to a written warning. Boss changed his attitude too after that incident.