Best and worst bosses you've ever had

no fat chicks

no fat chicks

In B4 someone mentions their wife.

I've worked for some incredibly competent good natured people. I've also had the displeasure of working for vindictive narcissists who bs their way through everything.

The difference in my mood during these times was very striking.
 
I had a boss who said "pacifically" instead of "specifically"

He was the worst, because I have to hold my tounge everytime he butchered the english language.

The best bosses are the ones who aint around.
 
I think the worst was my second day, and the manager cornered me then grabbed my ass lmao. i quit that day~
 
I have generally been pretty fortunate. Only once for maybe 1 year I got an annoying bitch who was a micro manager. Was my 7th year at the company and by my 8th i was made redundant. Worked out well though.
 
Worst boss: my uncle who had a logging company in Washington state. Working with family is great except if they hate you! Last thing I ever said to him was "I'll put your fat, dusty ass out of business!" Spoiler: I did not.

Best boss: My last ever boss, the franchise owner of the real estate brokerage I retired from. Never shies away from any difficult situations, tells annoying people to fuck off, and just gets business done.
 
I had the same. Apart from that though he was quality and a good friend. I used to get away with murder. If I finished a meeting in London in the morning he didn't expect me back in the office till the day after. We were constantly expensing lunches and evenings out.
 
The best ones I had were the ones who were down to Earth and didn't develop a holier than thou attitude thinking their title put them on a pedestal. The worst ones seemed like their job title was all they had in life in terms of value that made them think they could treat people like shit. One of the best quotes I heard a coworker tell a boss was "Look dude. You can slit my throat, and I'll die. Just like I can slit your throat, and you'll die. So I'd say we're even at the end of the day. So maybe you want to rethink how you talk to people" LOL They tried to fire him, but the union got it down to a written warning. Boss changed his attitude too after that incident.
 
