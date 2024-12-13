Best and most impressive first 13 fights in UFC?

Today in Friday 13th. Who's first streak of 13 fights in UFC was the best?

Candidates: Jones, DC, Khabib, Usman, Izzy, Cain, Ngannou, Stipe, JDS, other?
 
I'm going to go with JDS. He has the GOAT run to the title before losing to Cain in the rematch and then a fun war with Mark Hunt with a crazy KO no one saw coming followed by another defeat to Cain and then an even crazier war than Hunt's where he beats Stipe. In terms of perfection, Khabib gets that. It didn't matter if he was fighting Healy, RDA or Poirier, no one was able to beat him.
 
Sadly Tony Feguson falls just short at 12, or else it would be him all day.

Can't believe Anderson Silva is missing from your list.
 
If Jones hadn't gotten annihilated by Matt Hammill, I'd probably say him... But...

Khabib.



Who had the best eight-fight stretch starting with their 23rd MMA fight, amateur or professional, where at least six of the eight fights occurred in the UFC?

No one cares.
 
Snake Fist said:
Sadly Tony Feguson falls just short at 12, or else it would be him all day.
It's not 13-fight win streak... Only 3 of the fighters listed had that.
I think TS means first 13 fights in the UFC.

But it still wouldn't be Tony
 
gsp-belt.gif
 
As in hardest or most entertaining? If we're talking fun to watch, people already mentioned Tony. Man was a fire cracker. But ya gotta put Gaethje up there. 8 fight of the nights, 2 fight of the years, nothing but violence in his run
 
BJJ4Tone said:
It's not 13-fight win streak... Only 3 of the fighters listed had that.
I think TS means first 13 fights in the UFC.

But it still wouldn't be Tony
Thanks for the correction brother, first 13 fights win or lose, Cowboy and Condit are worthy, also BJ Penn and the Dragon Machida.

Tony's popularity was all down to what he done inside the cage, his fights were always highly entertaining, he's a contender for sure.
 
Jon had incredibly dominantly tied the LHW defence record at 5 by 13 fights sooooo...
 
VinceArch said:
I'm going to go with JDS. He has the GOAT run to the title before losing to Cain in the rematch and then a fun war with Mark Hunt with a crazy KO no one saw coming followed by another defeat to Cain and then an even crazier war than Hunt's where he beats Stipe. In terms of perfection, Khabib gets that. It didn't matter if he was fighting Healy, RDA or Poirier, no one was able to beat him.
nailed it in one. the gauntlet JDS ran to get to the title shot was almost silly.
 
VAfan said:
nailed it in one. the gauntlet JDS ran to get to the title shot was almost silly.
Seriously! At HW it's all the more impressive and I don't know if we'll see that again. Certainly not anytime soon.
 
JBJ was here said:
Who had the best eight-fight stretch starting with their 23rd MMA fight, amateur or professional, where at least six of the eight fights occurred in the UFC?

No one cares.
Which fighter was made more successful performing with gloves sewn together by left handed sweatshop kids in Dana's basement?
 
