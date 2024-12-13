Best and most impressive first 13 fights in UFC?

I'm going to go with JDS. He has the GOAT run to the title before losing to Cain in the rematch and then a fun war with Mark Hunt with a crazy KO no one saw coming followed by another defeat to Cain and then an even crazier war than Hunt's where he beats Stipe. In terms of perfection, Khabib gets that. It didn't matter if he was fighting Healy, RDA or Poirier, no one was able to beat him.