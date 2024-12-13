Best and most impressive first 13 fights in UFC?

No Anderson Silva?Today in Friday 13th. Who's first streak of 13 fights in UFC was the best?
Candidates: Jones, DC, Khabib, Usman, Izzy, Cain, Ngannou, Stipe, JDS, other?
It's not 13-fight win streak... Only 3 of the fighters listed had that.Sadly Tony Feguson falls just short at 12, or else it would be him all day.
I think TS means first 13 fights in the UFC.
But it still wouldn't be Tony
nailed it in one. the gauntlet JDS ran to get to the title shot was almost silly.I'm going to go with JDS. He has the GOAT run to the title before losing to Cain in the rematch and then a fun war with Mark Hunt with a crazy KO no one saw coming followed by another defeat to Cain and then an even crazier war than Hunt's where he beats Stipe. In terms of perfection, Khabib gets that. It didn't matter if he was fighting Healy, RDA or Poirier, no one was able to beat him.
Seriously! At HW it's all the more impressive and I don't know if we'll see that again. Certainly not anytime soon.nailed it in one. the gauntlet JDS ran to get to the title shot was almost silly.
This is the correct answer, followed closely by jjNo Anderson Silva?